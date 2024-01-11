Indonesian Ulema Council: Beware of Cultural Islamophobia

MUI and Islamic World Discussion "Reflections on 2023 and Hopes for 2024" at the MUI Buya Hamka Hall, Jakarta, Wednesday, 10/1/2024. (MINA/Afta Doc)

Jakarta, MINA – Speaking at the MUI and Islamic World Discussion “Reflections on 2023 and Hopes for 2024”, Chair of the MUI for Foreign Relations and International Cooperation (HLNKI) Prof. Dr. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, M.A. said Muslims must be aware of the emergence of Islamophobia culturally.

“Islamophobia can arise through culture, such as through song lyrics, which have appeared in India,” he said in a discussion at the MUI Buya Hamka Hall, Jakarta on Wednesday.

He gave an example, there was once a song lyric in India that contained an Islamophobic tone.

“We also have to be careful about novels, films and books that tend to show concern about Islam,” he continued.

Prof. Sudarnoto also reflected on how the condition of Muslims throughout 2023 is still worrying. He gave the example of the condition of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, and even more so the condition of Muslims in Palestine.

He proposed that, to anticipate concerns about Islam, it is necessary to create an Anti-Islamophobia Law.

The discussion was opened by the Secretary General of MUI, Dr. Amirsyah Tambunan, MA., with other speakers, Chairman of the HLNKI Commission, Ambassador Bunyan Saptomo, M.A. and moderator Dr. Amirah Ahmad Nahrawi, Lc., M.Ec., M.E.Sy.

Present in the discussion were Central MUI administrators, leaders of Islamic organizations, non-governmental organizations, such as Aqsa Working Group (AWG), Maemuna Center (Mae_C), Central Ukhuwah Council (MUP), and national mass media.

