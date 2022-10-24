Indonesian Ulema Concern Over Acute Kidney Failure in Children

Jakarta, MINA – Deputy Secretary General of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), KH Arif Fahruddin expressed his concern over the deaths of Indonesian children due to acute kidney failure.

Arif asked the government to immediately follow up on the phenomenon so the number of victims who died did not increase.

“The victims are children who should get protection for their growth and development as mandated by the Child Protection Law,” Arif said as quoted by the MUI official website on Sunday.

In his opinion, although the government has banned the distribution of children’s medicine in the form of syrup on the market for a while, children have become victims.

He reminded the government to be responsible to the families of the victims if acute kidney failure in children was caused by the consumption of drugs circulating in the community.

The Indonesian Ministry of Health noted that as of Monday, October 24, there were 245 cases of acute kidney failure with 141 children of whom died. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)