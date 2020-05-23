Indonesian Ulema Appeals Muslims to Voice Takbir at Home or Mosque

Jakarta, MINA – Secretary General of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Anwar Abbas appeals Muslim not to held takbir (voicing the greatest of Allah) crowdly on the streets or mosques. The reason is, in the current pandemic situation, it is enough to do takbir in their respective homes.

“While the mosque management through a number of congregation chant takbir, tahmid, while still observing the existing medical protocols,” he told.

Anwar added to determine whether the spread of Covid-19 in an area was controlled or not, then it was the authority of scientists, experts and the government.

“The public should listen to the appeal of competent parties so that we can avoid the danger of Covid-19,” he said.

Muslims who live in areas where the spread of the virus is not controlled, Anwar continued, then do not perform Eid prayer in mosques and in the fields, but do it at home with family. The aim is to be able to protect themselves from contracting coronavirus outbreaks.

As for Muslims who live in areas where the spread of the virus is under control, it is permissible to carry out assessments and perform Eid prayers as usual. However, it must remain vigilant by paying attention to existing medical protocols. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)