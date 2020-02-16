Indonesian Students Win World Robotic For Peace 2020

Johor Baharu, MINA – Indonesia Students of State Madrasah Aliyah (MAN) 1 Pekanbaru return to international performance. The Ministry of Religion’s robotics madrasa team won the four categories of World Robotic For Peace 2020.

The event took place in Johor Baharu Malaysia, 7-8 February 2020. There were 12 countries that took part, namely: India, Cambodia, Pakistan, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, Brunei Darussalam, and Myanmar.

The MAN 1 Pekanbaru Robotic Team consists of Raihan Al Fajri, M. Aulia Pracipta and Aditya Paiz. They get achievements in the field of Line Followers (Champion 1), Battle Line (Champion 1), Soccer Close (Champion 3), and Maze Solving (Champion 3).

“Thank God, extraordinary today MAN 1 Pekanbaru managed to conquer the international robotics competition,” said MAN 1 Pekanbaru Chief Marzuki on Friday.

“Thank you to the students and coaches of MAN 1 Robotics who have been able to explore the great potential of MAN 1 Pekanbaru students,” he continued.

MAN 1 Pekanbaru robotic club supervisor Emhadelima, M. Pfis said the preparation for joining the competition was undertaken by MAN 1 students for about three weeks. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)