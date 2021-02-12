Indonesian-Qatar FM Discuss Palestinian Issues

Doha, MINA – After visiting Jordan, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Thursday continued her visit to Doha to meet the Deputy Prime Minister’Foreign Minister of Qatar, Skeikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Several things were discussed, including the issue of Palestine.

“Discussing the issue of Palestine, especially the results of the meeting of the Arab League Foreign Ministers on Palestine held in Cairo, February 8, 2021,” said the Indonesian Foreign Minister in a press release received by MINA.

The two Foreign Ministers hoped that the results of the Arab League meeting would create new opportunities for the Palestinian struggle based on the principle of a two-state solution.

“This positive trend in 2021 must become a strong foundation for efforts to encourage the Palestinian-Israeli peace process,” said Retno.

In addition, the Indonesian Foreign Minister said that the two countries agreed to continue to strengthen bilateral cooperation, especially in the economic sector.

Some of the focus of the cooperation that is currently being carried out is in the fields of investment in telecommunications, tourism, and electricity.

“We must continue to oversee the economic cooperation between the two countries in order to accelerate the post-pandemic economic recovery process,” said the Indonesian Foreign Minister.

The trade trend between Indonesia and Qatar in the last 5 years (2015-2019) has continued to increase by around 11.53 percent. Qatar’s investment in Indonesia in the last 3 years has focused on tourism and energy. In 2020, Qatar’s investment realization in Indonesia was valued at US$ 6.2 million, an increase of more than 30 times compared to the investment value in 2018.

Meanwhile, Qatar appreciates Indonesia’s role which focuses attention on the role of women in the peace process in Afghanistan.

“The role of women must continue to be prioritized both in the peace process and in post-conflict Afghanistan development,” said Retno.

“The dimensions of the relationship between Indonesia and Qatar are not only related to the interests of the two countries, but also the interests of the wider community,” she added. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)