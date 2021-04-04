Indonesian Philologist Reveals the Roots of Paletine-Israel’s Conflict

Cileungsi, Bogor, MINA – UNAIR Surabaya Islamic Philologist, Prof. Dr. Manachem Ali M.A. reveals the roots of the Zionism ideology which is a serious conversation about Middle East issues, especially in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

He conveyed it in an International Webinar with the theme “Establishing Universal Cooperation in Support of the Liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine” which was held virtually on Saturday by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG).

He also invited the public to better understand the roots of the conflict in Palestine from many holy books, not from just one book. He scrutinized the literacy of scripture even from Hebrew-speaking Israeli sources.

“The root of the problem regarding the Palestinian-Israeli conflict can be studied through literacy of the holy book. To track literacy, we do not only refer to one religious book, but we can also refer to other holy books, ”he said.

Prof. Manachem is an expert in philology, the study of ancient texts including their languages.

According to him, the root of the ideology of Zionism is the existence of Messianism in which the Jewish Messiah has been welcomed since the founding of Israel in 1948. This phase is the first phase of Messianism, namely the Pax Britannica Phase.

The phase begins with the establishment of the state of Israel which Zionists founded in the name of the claim of the Jewish religion, although the majority of Orthodox Jews reject it.

Second, the Pax Americana Phase. To welcome the arrival of the Jewish Messiah was also prepared, namely the de jure recognition of the city of Jerusalem as the official capital of Israel by America, namely the large-scale wave of migration of Jews to Palestine and this massive migration occurred from 1948 to the present. .

On February 23, 2018, the United States Department of State announced that its embassy would officially open in Jerusalem. On May 14, 2018, which coincides with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the state of Israel, now the US embassy in Israel is located in the Arnona area, West Jerusalem.

“This is a historical fact that cannot be denied by anyone. “The USA and Saudi Arabia have now recognized Jerusalem as the official capital of the state of Israel on a de jure basis,” he said.

Third, the Pax Judaica Phase. The coming of the Messiah will be marked by a big sign, namely the construction of the third Temple on the ruins of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, this is a sign of the true presence of the Jewish Messiah.

Prof. Menachem stated that the unity of Muslims has been in the Palestinian icon, namely the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“This is where the unifying icon of this (Muslim) ummah. Wherever people are in the east and west, if you see this icon, they will unite, ”he concluded. (T/RE1)

