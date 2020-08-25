Indonesian Navy Lunched 2 Warships at Riau Islands

Riau, MINA – The Indonesian Navy launched the Fast Patrol (PC-40 M) warships Karotang-872 and Mata Bongsang-873 at PT Karimun Anugrah Sejati Batam Shipyard, Riau Islands.

Chief of Naval Staff (Kasal) Admiral TNI Yudo Margono said that as the largest archipelagic maritime country in the world, Indonesia should have sufficient capabilities to secure large territorial waters.

“The fulfillment of this patrol boat must be supported by an increase in the capability and professionalism of its soldiers, as a form of a professional, modern, and resilient Indonesian Navy,” said Yudo, on Monday, while inaugurating the naming of the two ships.

The two ships that will equip the defense equipment in the Jayapura X Lantamal Patrol Unit and the Belawan Lantamal I Satrol are manufactured by PT Karimun Anugrah Sejati, an Indonesian company.

With a length of 45.5 meters, a width of 7.9 meters and a weight of 220 tons, the PC-40 M has a capacity of 35 soldiers.

The warship is capable of traveling with a maximum speed of 24 knots, a cruising speed of 17 knots and an economic speed of 15 knots.

Having a sailing endurance for six days, the warship is equipped with two radars and a 30 mm cannon. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)