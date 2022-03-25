Indonesian Muslim LifeFair 2022 Officially Opens to Show Halal Products

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia Muslim LifeFair officially opened on Friday. The exhibition, which was initiated by Five Events in collaboration with the Indonesian Muslim Entrepreneurs Community (KPMI), will last for three days starting from March 25-27 2022 at Istora GBK, Senayan, Jakarta.

The development of halal lifestyle trends during the pandemic has made this exhibition an arena for MSME actors to display their respective best halal products.

“Muslim Life Fair 2022 is not just an exhibition event. We hope that the Muslim Life Fair can also be a momentum for MSME actors to encourage the best halal products for the Indonesian people,” said KPMI Chairman Rachmat Sutarnas Marpaung in his statement to the media on Friday.

He said the Muslim LifeFair 2022 presented around 195 exhibitors of MSMEs, halal products and sharia economics in Indonesia from various sectors, ranging from modest fashion, Islamic education, hobbies and communities, Islamic book & publisher, halal travel, safe & healthy halal culinary, beauty & pharmaceutical to thibb nabawi herbs.

MSME products located on the 1st floor offer a variety of Islamic clothing such as headscarves, robes, khimar and even bergo which can answer the needs of Muslim women for syar’i clothing.

This event is part of a series of peak events leading to the Indonesia Muslim Life Fest which will be held in August 2022 at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) Senayan, Jakarta.

Previously, Indonesia Muslim LifeFest had successfully attracted the attention of 60 thousand visitors at its first event in August 2019 at the JCC.

At this inaugural event, Muslim LifeFair 2022 is targeted to be able to record transactions of around Rp. 50 billion or a third of the transactions of Muslim Life Fest 2019. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)