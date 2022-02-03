Indonesian Mount Anak Krakatau Erupted, Status Level II Alert

Lampung, MINA – Indonesian Mount Anak Krakatau (GAK) erupted by blowing volcanic ash which reached 357 meters above sea level (MdPL) at 04:15 p.m on Thursday.

Citing information from Magma Indonesia, the weather is sunny to cloudy, the wind is weak to the south and southwest, the air temperature is around 27-32.2°C, and the humidity level is 43-72%.

“Visual observation, GAK is clearly visible until it is covered with fog 0-III, the smoke from the main crater is white with thin to medium intensity, 25-100 meters high from the peak,” wrote the release.

In seismic observations, there has been one gust earthquake with an amplitude of 4 mm and an earthquake duration of 10 seconds, then 17 low frequency earthquakes with an amplitude of 5-17 mm, and an earthquake duration of 2-5 seconds.

Furthermore, there have been 9 shallow volcanic earthquakes with an amplitude of 4-22 mm, and an earthquake duration of 2-13 seconds, one deep volcanic earthquake with an amplitude of 16 mm, S-P 1.6 seconds and an earthquake duration of 9 seconds.

Then, there have been two local tectonic earthquakes with an amplitude of 45-47 mm, SP 2.46-2.47 seconds and an earthquake duration of 40-46 seconds, one distant tectonic earthquake with an amplitude of 22 mm, SP 13.3 seconds and an earthquake duration of 63 seconds and the last, one continuous tremor with an amplitude of 1-13 mm, dominant 1 mm.

On this basis, GAK has an activity level of level II (alert), so that people/tourists are not allowed to approach the crater within a radius of 2 km from the crater.

GAK Lampung monitoring post officer, Andi Suandi, confirmed that there was an eruption, with the height of the ash column observed approximately 200 meters from the top of the peak.

“When we monitor it, the gray ash column is of moderate intensity, leaning towards the northeast or towards the island of Java. But we didn’t hear a bang, I haven’t got any reports of a bang. Ash leads to the island of Java,” he said.

According to him, the eruption that occurred in GAK did not have any harmful effects or damage, because the scale was still small, so he asked the public to be vigilant.

“If the current status is at level 2 status, be alert, with a recommendation not to approach within a radius of 2 km from the crater,” he said. (T/RE1)

