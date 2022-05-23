Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Summone British Ambassador to Clarify LGBT Flag

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the British Ambassador regarding the raising of the rainbow flag as a symbol of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT). LThe calling plan is today, Monday (Mau 23).

The Spokesman for the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Teuku Faizasyah, revealed this to reporters. Pejambon has scheduled the day the ambassador was summoned. “The plan is today,” said Faizasyah.

Faizasyah also stated that the British Ambassador to Indonesia and Timor Leste Owen Jenkins stated that he was ready to fulfill the call of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Last week, the British Embassy in Jakarta raised the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) flag and posted it on their official Instagram. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs assessed that the action had created a polemic.

“This action, along with publishing it through the British Embassy’s official social media account (Instagram @ukinindonesia), is very insensitive and creates a polemic among Indonesian people,” said Faizasyah.

The Indonesian government asks foreign representatives to respect the cultural values, religions and beliefs that exist in Indonesia. Actions like that would make things worse. Evidenced by the many rejections seen from the post. (T/RE1)

