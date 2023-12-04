In Russia, LGBT Groups Called Extremists

Select Language

Moscow, MINA- The Russian Supreme Court officially banned LGBTQ+ activities and movements and labeled the group as an extremist organization.

AP media reported that less than 48 hours after the ban was issued, police searched places throughout the capital that were indicated to be the venue for the community party.

Russian security officers targeted nightclubs, men’s saunas and bars suspected of hosting LGBT people. The police came to the place on the pretext of a drug raid.

Several LGBTQ+ venues have closed following the ruling, including  Petersburg gay club Center.

In 2013, the Kremlin adopted the first law restricting LGBTQ+ rights, known as the “gay propaganda” law, prohibiting any public endorsement of “nontraditional sexual relations” (T/RE1/P2)

