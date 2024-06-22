Select Language

Indonesian Minister of Communication Admits National Data Center Experienced Disruption

Ilustration Data Center (photo: Canva)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Communication and Information Budi Arie Setiadi admitted that the National Data Center experienced disruption on Thursday and affected a number of public services in Indonesia.

“It is true that there is a disruption at the National Data Center which is impacting several public services,” said Budi, as reported by CNN Indonesia on Thursday.

Budi Arie explained that ministry is currently working on restoring services in stages.

He ensures they work optimally to accelerate recovery of affected services.

The Directorate General of Immigration under the Ministry of Law and Human Rights was one of the agencies that reported the PDN system was experiencing problems.

The Directorate General of Immigration also apologized for the disruption to the system because it had an impact on all immigration services.

“Currently there is a system disruption at the National Data Center (PDN) which has an impact on all immigration services,” they said via Instagram @ditjen_imigration on Thursday.

Many residents complained about the impact of the system disruption. This is because immigration services in the field are being hampered. (T/RE1/P2)

