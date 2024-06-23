Day 3 of NDS Troublesome, Airport Services in Indonesia Disrupted

Queues snaked at Terminal 3 of Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Tangerang because passport inspection services were disrupted due to the Immigration Server stored at the National Data Center (PDN) being disrupted, Thursday 20 June 2024-(Gorontalo Post X jesswjk-)

Bandung, MINA – The National Data Center (NDS) of the Ministry of Communication and Informatics (Kominfo) continued to face issues on Saturday. As a result, immigration services at airports were disrupted.

On the third day of these disruptions, the Directorate General of Immigration of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights continued manual inspections.

Officials applied arrival stamps with information on date, time, flight number, officer’s initials, and documentation.

“Today is the third day of NDS issues, hence immigration services are disrupted, especially noticeable at airports. Yesterday, I visited Soekarno-Hatta Airport to verify manual operations; we are back to pre-digitalization times,” said Director General of Immigration of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights Silmy Karim after opening Imifest (Immigration Festival) 2024 at Sasana Budaya Ganesa ITB, Bandung, Saturday, as reported by CNN Indonesia.

“So we have added personnel at three airports: Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Tangerang, Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali, and Hang Nadim Airport in Batam. These are the busiest airports; others are manageable,” he said.

Silmy stated that the disruption was not within the Immigration system but at NDS, which serves as a data network hub for government agencies. Immigration services were directly affected.

“Of course, we are not idle; at airports that were previously digital, operations are now manual, automatic services are manual, and checks are also manual, which consumes more time,” he said.

Regarding the handling of these NDS issues, Silmy mentioned that the Ministry of Communication and Informatics is actively addressing them.

“Kominfo is working hard to resolve these issues; this should be a significant lesson not just for Immigration but also for other public services to utilize secure and reliable data infrastructure,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Communication and Informatics continues efforts to restore the National Data Center, which has experienced disruptions affecting several public services in Indonesia.

“Kominfo continues recovery efforts as swiftly as possible, with a focus on caution and prioritizing public interests and service users,” said APTIKA Director General of Kominfo, Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan, in his statement on Saturday. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)