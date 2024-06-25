Select Language

Attack on National Data Center Demands $8 Million Ransom: Minister of Information

Indonesian Minister of Communication and Informatics Budi Arie Setiadi (photo: Ministry of Communication and Informatics)

Jakarta, MINA – The National Data Center (PDN) was disrupted due to a ransomware cyber attack. Indonesian Minister of Communication and Informatics Budi Arie Setiadi revealed that the hackers demanded a ransom of $8 million. This attack affected several government agencies, including disruptions to the immigration system.

“According to the team, it’s 8 million dollars,” Budi Arie said at the Presidential Palace Complex in Jakarta on Monday, as reported by Indonesian national news, Detik News.

He did not elaborate much on the ransom. Instead, he promptly left the journalists to attend a full cabinet meeting with President Joko Widodo.

Director General of Immigration at the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, Silmy Karim, confirmed that immigration services had been restored after previously experiencing disruption for days at the National Data Center.

Silmy said the crossing system for immigration checks had been restored since last Saturday The National Data Center has successfully restored the immigration crossing system. Silmy mentioned that the immigration clearance system has been operational again since last Saturday.

“In this regard, I appreciate the recovery efforts carried out by our Immigration colleagues who acted swiftly and worked around the clock to restore the immigration system,” Silmy said in his written statement.

Silmy explained that major immigration checkpoints, such as Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, I Gusti Ngurah Rai, Juanda, Kualanamu, Hang Nadim, as well as Batam Center and Nongsa Ports, are now back to normal in processing immigration checks.

Silmy emphasized that the border crossing application system has been operating normally since recovery on Saturday night. Autogate, visa applications, and residency permits were also back to normal by Sunday morning.

Applications like M-Paspor and Online Restriction Checks are fully operational as usual. However, the passport system is expected to fully recover today. (T/RE1/P2)

