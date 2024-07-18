Indonesian Medical Volunteer from MER-C Enters Gaza

Gaza, MINA – One volunteer from the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) who serves as a Liaison Officer for the Emergency Medical Team (EMT), Marissa Noriti, entered Gaza through the UN convoy, crossing through the Karem Abu Salem border on Tuesday (July 16).

This marks her second entry into Gaza after previously arriving on March 18, as part of the first EMT volunteer team alongside 10 other volunteers who successfully entered Gaza.

Her mission on this entry into Gaza is to follow up on the construction of Primary Health Care (PHC) facilities within the Nasser Hospital complex in southern Gaza and to prepare plans for delivering aid and medical teams to the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza.

“This is my second mission, the first one was on March 18. We are preparing for the construction of Primary Health Care facilities in the Nasser Hospital area and there are plans to deploy teams to the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza. Please pray for us , hopefully everything goes smoothly and we can do more for our brothers and sisters in Palestine,” said Marissa.

She revealed that the travel situation this time was relatively smooth compared to the previous convoy. All convoy teams also adhere to regulations, resulting in no issues at the border.

With Marissa Noriti’s arrival, there are currently six MER-C volunteers in Gaza, five from Indonesia and one local volunteer.

MER-C plans to send more volunteers to Gaza as part of EMT Team 5, which includes several specialist doctors. Currently, the departure of the team is pending approval. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)