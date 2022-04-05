Indonesian is More Worthy of being Official Language of ASEAN

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Education, Culture and Technology Nadiem Anwar Makarim rejected the proposal of Malaysian Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob regarding strengthening Malay as an intermediary between the two heads of state, and as the official language of ASEAN.

This was conveyed by the Minister of Education and Technology in response to the proposal of the Malaysian Minister during a visit to Indonesia.

“Because there is a desire from our friendly country to propose Malay as the official language of ASEAN, of course this desire needs to be studied and discussed further at the regional level. I urge the whole community to work hand in hand with the government to continue to empower and defend the Indonesian language,” said Minister Nadiem in a written broadcast received by MINA on Monday.

The Minister’s ​​position is not without a thorough explanation. Indonesian is more worthy to be put forward by considering its historical, legal, and linguistic advantages.

The Minister of Education and Technology then explained that at the international level, Indonesian has become the largest language in Southeast Asia and its spread has covered 47 countries around the world.

Indonesian Language Learning for Foreign Speakers (BIPA) is also organized by 428 institutions, both facilitated by the Language Development and Development Agency of the Ministry of Education and Culture, as well as those held independently by BIPA activists, governments, and institutions around the world.

In addition, Indonesian is also taught as a subject in a number of world-class campuses in Europe, the United States, and Australia, as well as at several leading universities in Asia.

“With all the advantages that Indonesian language has in terms of legal and linguistic aspects, as well as how Indonesian has become an internationally recognized language, it is proper that Indonesian sits at the forefront, and if possible the language of instruction for official ASEAN meetings,” he said.

In its journey, the role of the Indonesian language with laws and legal regulations. After Indonesia’s independence, it is stated in Article 36 of the Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia that the State Language is Indonesian. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)