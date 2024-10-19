Indonesian Hospital in Northern Gaza Hit by Israeli Artillery Fire

Gaza, MINA – Dr. Yousef Abu Rish, the Deputy Minister of Health in Gaza, announced that Israel has launched another strike on the Indonesian Hospital in Northern Gaza, targeting its upper floors on Saturday.

“I just got off the phone with the medical staff at the Indonesian Hospital. The upper floors were hit by artillery fire,” Abu Rish stated on X.

He noted that there are currently over 40 patients and medical personnel inside the hospital. Additionally, a group of displaced people at the hospital entrance was also targeted.

“There is no electricity. I heard loud explosions during the call. There is widespread panic among patients and staff,” Abu Rish reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has urged medical professionals worldwide to organize solidarity actions with hospitals in Northern Gaza and to stand against the ongoing genocide.

“The upper floors of the Indonesian Hospital are being bombed right now!” he stressed.

Edy Wahyudi, a MER-C volunteer in Gaza, previously informed MINA that armored tanks have entered the area around the Indonesian Hospital since midnight Gaza time.

Edy himself has been displaced since last month due to a forced evacuation order from Israel but mentioned that one local MER-C volunteer remains on-site. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)