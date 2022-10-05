Indonesian Government to Pay For Treatment of Kanjuruhan Tragedy’s Survivors

President Jokowi while visiting RSUD dr. Saiful Anwar, Malang City, East Java, Wednesday (05/10/2022), to see the condition of survivors in the football tragedy in Kanjuruhan. (Photo: BPMI Setpres/Rusman)

Malang, MINA – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said that the entire government will pay for the treatment of survivors in the Kanjuruhan tragedy.

“I have conveyed to the patient victims that all costs for treatment are borne by the government (central) and local government,” said Jokowi during his visit at the Regional General Hospital (RSUD) dr. Saiful Anwar, Malang City, East Java on Wednesday to see the condition of survivors in the football tragedy in Kanjuruhan.

On that occasion, the Head of State also met with the families of the victims who died from the Kanjuruhan tragedy to provide some compensation. A total of 129 families of victims received compensation of Rp. 50 million from the President.

“Earlier, we conveyed a little compensation to the victims who died. I know that not only the central government, but the provincial government, Malang City Government, then Bank Jatim have also provided compensation. Hopefully it can ease the burden on the victim’s family,” he continued.

Jokowi hopes that the football tragedy that occurred on Saturday will not happen again in the country. To that end, the President will instruct the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) to carry out inspections related to the infrastructure of the stadiums used in football matches.

“I will also instruct the Minister of Public Works to audit the total number of stadiums used for the league, both Liga 1, League 2, and League 3, all of them. Are the gates up to standard? Wide enough?” said the President.

In addition, the Head of State encouraged all parties to jointly improve the governance of football matches in Indonesia, starting from field management, matches, to stadium management. In this regard, Jokowi said that the International Football Federation (FIFA) also stated its ability to assist in the repair if needed.

“Monday night I made a phone call to the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino. He said that if necessary, FIFA could help improve the governance of Indonesian football. He conveyed his ability,” he explained. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)