Indonesian Foreign Ministry: Indonesia Hospital in Gaza Is Entirely for Humanitarian Purpose

Jakarta, MINA – The Israeli Occupation Entity has accused the Indonesian Hospital of hosting the Hamas resistance movement and hiding its operational base underground. However, various parties denied this accusation, including the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza was a facility built by the Indonesian people entirely for humanitarian purposes and to serve the medical needs of the Palestinian people.

“Indonesian Hospital is one of the few health facilities that is still functioning in Gaza amidst the number of victims of Israeli attacks which continues to increase every day. “This hospital is currently treating a number of patients far beyond its capacity,” said Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lalu Muhamad Iqbal in a written statement in Jakarta on Tuesday.

The Indonesian Hospital is currently fully managed by the Palestinian Authority in Gaza, although from time to time there are always Indonesian volunteers who help.

Regarding Indonesian citizens volunteers for the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) at the Indonesian Hospital, Iqbal said that the three of them were in good condition and consciously chose not to be evacuated by the government.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to communicate with the three Indonesian citizens to monitor their condition,” he concluded.

Indonesian Hospital is a genuine contribution from the Indonesian people from various levels to the Palestinian community which was built in 2012 by MER-C in collaboration with the Al Fatah Islamic Boarding School Foundation.

Previously, Chairman of the MER-C Presidium, dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad denied accusations made by Israel that the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza had tunnels connected to Hamas.

Sarbini explained that so far Indonesian hospitals have had underground rooms to store medicines, oxygen and other vital equipment for patient treatment, not as secret tunnels.

Meanwhile, another MER-C presidium, Faried Talib, said that MER-C was determined to rebuild some of the rooms damaged by Israeli bombs.

Faried also said that the MER-C medical team was ready to leave for Gaza, Palestine. Currently still waiting for permission to enter Egypt. Even though the application has been submitted for almost a month. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)