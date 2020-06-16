Indonesian Footballer, Witan Sulaiman Premiers in Serbian League

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian U-19 national team footballer, Witan Sulaiman premiers with FK Radnik Surdulica in the Serbian League.

He got attention from PSSI General Chairman, Mochamad Iriawan, delivered by the Acting Secretary (Acting) PSSI Secretary General, Yunus Nusi.

“Witan Sulaiman joined FK Radnik Surdulica since February 2020,” he said in a written statement received by MINA, Monday.

Yunus said Witan finally got minutes to play week 29 of the Serbian League on June 13, 2020 local time.

The debut of Indonesian U-19 national team players occurred when FK Radnik Surdulica met Radnicki Nis. The player from SKunan Ragunan was included in the 65th minute.

Witan was included to replace FK Radnik Surdulica striker Bodgan Stamenkovic.

“Previously Dirtek (Technical Director, Indra Sjafri) had also reported to PSSI General Chairman Mochamad Iriawan,” Yunus Nusi said.

Yunus Nusi said Mochamad Iriawan gave appreciation to Witan who finally got minutes to play in the Serbian League.

“The Chair is very appreciative, and this is also the hope of PSSI’s optimistic generators to compete in the 2021 U-20 World Cup,” said the man who also served as Chairman of PSSI Asprov of East Kalimantan.

Before returning to FK Radnik Surdulica, Witan was also included in 44 names of Indonesian U-19 national team players who took part in the TC (training camp) virtually.

However, due to time differences, Witan was permitted to no longer participate in the Indonesian U-19 national team TC. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)