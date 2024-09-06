2026 World Cup Qualifiers, Indonesia Draws 1-1 with Saudi Arabia

Jeddah, MINA – The Indonesian national football team managed to hold Saudi Arabia to a 1-1 draw.

The match was the opening game of Group C in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, held at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Friday.

Indonesia, who performed well in the first half, initially took the lead with a goal from Ragnar Oratmangoen in the 19th minute.

As the first half was about to end, Saudi Arabia equalized with a goal in the 45+3 minute, making it 1-1.

The single point earned is enough for Indonesia to avoid being at the bottom of the Group C standings in the third round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Indonesia is currently in fourth place in Group C, below Japan, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. Japan tops the table with three points after a 7-0 victory over China at Saitama Stadium.

Meanwhile, Bahrain surprised by defeating Australia 1-0 at Robina Stadium, home of the Socceroos.

China, having suffered a heavy defeat to Japan, is at the bottom of the table, with Australia in fifth place. (T/RE1/P2)

