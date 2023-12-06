Gulf Cooperation Council Renews Its Firm Support for the Moroccan Sahara

Doha, MINA – The leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries affirm, at every official occasion and in their summits, their firm position on the Moroccanity of the Western Sahara, a support that reflects in its content a close relationship with Morocco that is not affected by geopolitical changes.

According the statement of The Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Jakarta on Tuesday 05 December 2023, in Doha, the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries reiterated their firm positions and decisions in support of the Moroccan Sahara and preserving the security and stability of the Kingdom of Morocco and its territorial integrity.

The leaders participating in the forty-fourth summit of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which was held in Doha under the chairmanship of Qatar, stressed in the final statement of the summit the importance of the special strategic partnership between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Kingdom of Morocco and the implementation of the joint action plan.

They also praised UN Security Council Resolution No. 2703 issued on October 30 last year in the Moroccan Western Sahara.

In its final statement at the Doha Summit, the Supreme Council for Gulf Cooperation congratulated the Kingdom of Morocco on the occasion of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) Council’s approval of Morocco’s bid, along with Spain and Portugal, to organize the 2030 FIFA World Cup.(R/R1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)