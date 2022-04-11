Indonesian College Students Hold Mass Action In Front of House of Representatif Building

Jakarta, MINA – Mass action from the All-Indonesian Student Executive Board (BEM SI) group began moving towards the House of Representatif Building, Central Jakarta on Monday.

As quoted from CNN Indonesia, the first crowd gathered on Gerbang Pemuda street, in front of the TVRI Building, Central Jakarta. The masses walked hand in hand while singing songs of struggle and Mother Earth.

Meanwhile, a number of police officers seemed to be escorting them in motorized vehicles. Officials are also on guard at several points around the House of Representatif Building area.

In his Instagram account, BEM SI, wrote that he would hold a mass action which will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022, starting at 10.00 a.m, at the Indonesian Parliament Building. Initialy, BEM SI was going to hold the action at the State Palace, but later moved it to the House of House of Representatif Building on Jalan Gatot Subroto.

The four demands echoed by BEM SI are:

First, urge and demand people’s representatives to listen and convey the aspirations of the people, not the aspirations of the party.

Second, urge and demand representatives of the people to pick up the aspirations of the people as the mass actions that have been carried out from various regions from March 28, 2022 to April 11, 2022.

Third, urge and demand that the people’s representatives do not betray the state constitution by making amendments, firmly rejecting the postponement of the 2024 election or a 3-term term of office.

Fourth, urge and demand representatives of the people to submit a study accompanied by 18 student demands to the president which have not yet been answered. (T/RE1)

