Indonesia Wins Overall Champion in ASEAN University Games 2024

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian contingent successfully secured the overall champion status in the ASEAN University Games (AUG) 2024 after collecting a total of 100 golds, 79 silvers, and 53 bronzes.

Indonesia’s position at the top of the standings remained unshaken even though AUG 2024 just concluded on Saturday.

The number of medals Indonesia achieved far surpassed Thailand, which took second place with 36 golds, 34 silvers, and 24 bronzes. Meanwhile, Malaysia secured third place with 28 golds.

Other than the top three positions, no other countries collected double-digit golds. Singapore and Vietnam, ranked fourth and fifth respectively, both gathered nine golds.

Head of the Indonesian Contingent Del Asri expressed gratitude for locking in the overall champion status.

“Alhamdulillah, today the Indonesian Student Contingent can ensure achieving the target of Overall Champion 21st AUG 2024 Surabaya-Malang while there are still 50 events left to compete,” he said.

“All of this could be achieved because of hard work, high fighting spirit, and extraordinary performance from Indonesian student athletes during the competitions. The important role of sports branch coaches in preparing athletes during training and devising effective strategies during competitions should not be forgotten,” he added.

“Also not to be forgotten is the complete support team in sports science, ranging from sports analysts, specialist doctors in sports health, sports psychologists, physiotherapists, paramedics, and masseurs,” he continued.

In the last two days of AUG 2024, the Indonesian contingent is determined to set a new record.

“There are still gold medal targets in the next two days. In addition, there is one more target that we can pursue, which is breaking the record for the most gold medals ever achieved by the Indonesian Contingent in the previous AUG in Thailand, which was 109 golds,” said Del Asri.

The Indonesian contingent consisted of 392 athletes participating in 247 events across 18 sports contested in the ASEAN University Games 2024. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)