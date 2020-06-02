Two Indonesian Men’s Singles Badminton Qualified for Tokyo Olympics

Jakarta, MINA – Two Indonesian men’s single badminton qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics whose the implementation was postponed a year to 2021, based on rules from the World Badminton Federation (BWF).

The two badminton players are Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Jonathan Christy, respectively ranked 4th and 7th in the Race to Tokyo ranking, so that both positions are safe to advance to the Olympics.

Responding to this, Hendri Saputra as coach on Tuesday expressed his warm welcome.

“We will prepare the best at the deadline later. For the current conditions it cannot yet be predicted,” Hendri said in a written statement.

The two Indonesian men’s singles have ensured themselves to achieve maximum quota in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics which will be held on July 23-August 8 2021.

For Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Jonathan Christie, this will be the first time participating in the four-year Olympic multi-event event.

Previously, they had revised the Tokyo 2020 Olimpiade qualification rules, and the latest news, qualifications will be resumed on January 4 to May 2, 2021.

For now, in the race to Tokyo ranking, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting ranks fourth with a total of 75,332 points, while Jonathan, who is familiarly called Jojo, is seventh with 72,940 points.

Seeing these results with the rest of the qualifying tournament which will take place in 2021, the position of the two is safe.

Currently, in addition to training to maintain the fitness of the players, Hendri also made sure to strengthen the mentality of Anthony Sinisuka and his friends.

“Improve techniques and strengthen mentally through various matches that will be followed later. For now, the important thing is good condition first,” said Hendri.

Meanwhile, the last best achievement of Indonesian men’s singles was Taufik Hidayat won a gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics. (R/R7/RE1)

