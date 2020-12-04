Indonesia Welcomes the Progress of Peace Talks in Afghanistan

Jakarta, MINA -Indonesia welcomes the progress of peace talks between the Government of Afghanistan and the Taliban with the agreement on ‘rules of procedures’ by both parties.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi encouraged the two parties to continue to interact constructively based on goodwill and efforts to find common solutions, so that negotiations on substantive issues can begin immediately.

“It underscores the principles of Afghan-owned, Afghan-led and the importance of an inclusive peace process, including the roles of clerics and women,” said Retno during a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

Indonesia hopes that the two sides can immediately discuss efforts to end violence, among others by implementing a humanitarian pause or humanitarian pause which is expected to continue with a permanent ceasefire agreement.

“Apart from ending the suffering of the Afghan people, the humanitarian pause will also enable the handling of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in Afghanistan,” he added.

Indonesia is clear that she is committed to efforts to create sustainable peace by providing capacity building support as well as support in the Afghanistan development process, including the involvement of Afghan women. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)