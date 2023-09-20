Indonesia Emphasizes Politics Should Not Obstruct Solidarity for Afghanistan

New York, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi emphasized that politics should not get in the way of solidarity to create peace and prosperity in Afghanistan.

“Because above politics, there is still humanity,” said Retno at the High-Level Event on Global Solidarity with Afghan Women and Girls at the UN Headquarters in New York, United States on Tuesday.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs continued, the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan is very worrying. “Are we going to let politics get in the way of us helping Afghanistan? Or will we lend a hand, whatever the political conditions?” she stressed.

For this reason, Indonesia believes the second option is the more appropriate choice.

Retno explained that Indonesia contributed to Afghanistan in three ways, namely, humanitarian assistance, in the form of sending 10 million doses of polio vaccine to Afghanistan, in collaboration with UNICEF.

Next, share experiences with Afghan scholars. As the country with the largest Muslim population in the world, Indonesia shares experiences with Afghan clerics regarding the importance of education for women, one of which is through the cleric visit program to Afghanistan organized by the OIC.

Lastly, provide education and training for women. Last year, Indonesia and Qatar held the International Conference on Afghan Women’s Education (ICAWE) in Bali. The second conference will be held in November this year. On this occasion, the Minister of Foreign Affairs invited the meeting participants to attend this conference.

High-Level Event on Global Solidarity with Afghan Women and Girls is a side event in the series of the UN General Assembly in New York organized by Indonesia together with Ireland, Canada and the Women’s Forum. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)