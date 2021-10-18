Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Condemns Attacks on Mosques in Afghanistan

Jakarta, MINA – The forum of Muslim unity, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) on Monday strongly condemned the bomb attacks on several mosques in Afghanistan.

The attacks that have occurred on several mosques in Kunduz, Kandahar and several other places in Afghanistan since the first week of October 2021 have claimed dozens of lives.

In a statement signed by Imamul Muslim Yakhsyallah Mansur said killing a human being without a valid reason is essentially the same as killing a whole human being as stated in the words of Allah Subhanahu Wa Taala in the Qur’an:

“Whoever kills a human being, not because that person (kills) another person, or not because he causes mischief on earth, it is as if he has killed all mankind, all human life (Surah Al Maidah 5:32).

The statement stated that the bombings carried out against Muslims who were carrying out Friday prayers in several mosques in Afghanistan were actually an attack on Muslims around the world.

Likewise, a threat to a mosque is a threat to all mosques on earth.

The attack which resulted in the loss of dozens of lives and serious injuries was a serious crime and a terror threat to humanity and world peace.

“The perpetrators of these brutalities are wrongdoers who deserve severe punishment and by Allah, the Lord of the Universe, they are threatened with punishment in this world and in the hereafter,” the statement continued.

On the basis of concern and obligation to the fate of the Muslims, Jama’ah Muslimin urges the Government of Afghanistan to make maximum efforts to find the perpetrators of these crimes and impose severe penalties on them and destroy the remaining networks that pose a threat to security and safety.

“We also provide support to the Government of Afghanistan to take constructive action to begin the unification of all components of the Afghan nation in order to begin to organize life as a sovereign nation and state and deserve recognition from all over the world,” the statement said.

In addition, Muslims in Afghanistan are urged to respond patiently and always be aware of all forms of deception behind this incident carried out by the enemies of Islam who have always tried to destroy Islam and hurt Muslims.

They are also trying to cause damage on a wider scale, including by spreading the lie that the perpetrators of this crime are Muslims themselves and Muslim countries are the most unsafe places in the world because they are hotbeds of terrorism and violence.

The Muslim Jama’ah also appealed to Muslims in Afghanistan and around the world to increase solidarity and brotherhood.

“Finally, we urge the victims and their families to respond to this calamity with patience and pleasure.We pray that the dead are classified by Allah as the martyrs of fiesabilillah and the injured are immediately healed and this terrible event does not happen again to Afghans and citizens of the world, especially those who are worshiping Allah, amen,” concluded the statement. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)