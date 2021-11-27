Indonesia Urges ASEM to Provide Humanitarian Assistance for Afghan People

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo encouraged 51 member countries of the Asia Europe Meeting (ASEM) to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

“Some of the things that the President said regarding the issue of Afghanistan, among others: encouraging ASEM partners to provide humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people,” said Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in a virtual press conference after accompanying President Widodo at the 13th ASEM Summit on Friday night.

The President of the Republic of Indonesia was present at the summit along with the leaders of 50 ASEM countries from 51 ASEM member countries. Also present were the President of the Council of Europe, the President of the European Commission and the Secretary General of ASEAN.

Retno added that Indonesia itself is also committed to providing humanitarian assistance, including capacity building in Afghanistan.

“Two main issues that are of concern to Indonesia for the issue of Afghanistan is first, women’s empowerment and the importance of cooperation between ulama,” she said.

According to Indonesia’s first female foreign minister, Indonesia wants to contribute so that the Taliban’s promise of respecting women’s rights can be fulfilled.

“Indonesia is ready to take advantage of Indonesia-Afghanistan Women Solidarity Network for women’s empowerment cooperation. Indonesia is also ready to provide educational scholarships for students Afghan women,” she explained.

Apart from women, ulama have important roles and positions in society. In 2018, Indonesia hosted the Trilateral Ulama’s Meeting between Afghanistan-Pakistan-Indonesian clerics which at that time was aimed at supporting the peace process.

“Indonesia is ready to facilitate dialogue between ulama, including ulama” Afghanistan,” she said. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)