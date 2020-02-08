Indonesia-Ukraine Cooperates in Arms Production

The signing of collaboration was carried out by Pindad President Director Abraham Mose with Practica Development Director Yulia Vysotska (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Kiev, MINA – The Indonesian state-owned weapons company PT PINDAD formed a partnership with one of the combat vehicle makers (Ranpur) from Ukraine, Practica, to become a major player in local and global defense industry.

The signing of collaboration was carried out by Pindad President Director Abraham Mose with Practica Development Director Yulia Vysotska witnessed by Deputy Minister of Defense Sakti Wahyu Trenggono and Indonesian Ambassador to Ukraine Armenia and Georgia Yuddy Chrisnandi.

“I hope that Pindad is serious about carrying out its plans to be able to make Ranpur with qualifications that are able to compete in the global market,” said the Deputy Minister after witnessing the signing of the cooperation in Kiev on Friday as quoted by Anadolu Agency (AA)

The Deputy Minister added that he would oversee the implementation of cooperation, because it was part of President Jokowi’s mission so that the defense industry could produce the main weapons system (defense equipment) independently.

“Ranpur is feasible to be developed for our army. Hopefully, Pindad can bring in one unit for a parade at Indonesian Military Anniversary in October,” he said.

Pindad President Director Abraham Mose added the scope of cooperation with Practica in the framework of joint production and development between two companies of various types of 4×4 vehicles and the modernization of combat vehicles which will be discussed later.

“There will be a formation of a correspondent team from both parties to learn the ability and readiness of the parties related to various projects that will be agreed based on the MoU,” he said.

Practica is a private defense industry company in the field of combat vehicles in Ukraine that was founded in 1993.

Practica is also a founding member of the League of Defense Companies in Ukraine – an organization that brings together the private defense manufacturing industry in Ukraine.

Starting in 2014, Practica has sent more than 200 various types of vehicles to consumers in the country, such as the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, and the Border Guard Service of Ukraine. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)