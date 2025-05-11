SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Pope Leo XIV Calls for Peace in Gaza and Ukraine

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

4 Views

Pope Leo XIV (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Pope Leo XIV (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Vatican City, MINA – In his second public appearance since being elected as the new head of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV called for an end to armed conflicts around the world, particularly in Gaza and Ukraine.

The appeal was delivered from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica on Sunday (May 11) after leading the Regina Caeli prayer at 12:00 p.m. local time, according to a report by MEMO.

Tens of thousands of Catholics from around the world gathered at St. Peter’s Square to listen to the Pope’s message of peace. In his address, the Pope emphasized the importance of dialogue, reconciliation, and solidarity as essential paths to lasting peace.

“We are called to be peacemakers, not only through words but with real actions. Conflict brings only suffering, destruction, and emptiness. It is time for humanity to unite and end this violence,” the Pope said with a hopeful tone.

His message comes amid growing global concern over prolonged armed conflicts in various regions, including the Middle East (Palestine), Ukraine, and Africa.

Pope Leo XIV’s appearance has drawn international attention, with many hoping his message will inspire world leaders to pursue diplomatic solutions in resolving disputes. []

Mi'raj News Agency (MINA)

News Channel

About Us