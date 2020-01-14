Indonesia-UAE Collaborate on Endowment Affairs

Abu Dhabi, MINA – Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) collaborate on matters of Islamic religion and endowments.

The collaboration was marked by the signing of the MoU by Indonesian Minister of Religion Fachrul Razi and Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and UAE Waqf Mohammed bin Matar Al Kaabi.

The signing of the MoU took place at the Qasr al-Wathan Presidential Palace, Abu Dhabi on Sunday. It was witnessed by the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates, Shaikh Muhammed Ben Zayed (MBZ) and President Joko Widodo.

“Alhamdulillah, I and the Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and UAE Waqf Mohammed bin Matar Al Kaabi have signed an MoU on Islamic religious affairs,” the Minister explained.

“One important point of this synergy is the promotion of religious moderation and the dangers of extremism,” he continued.

In addition, there are a number of issues of bilateral cooperation between Indonesia and the UAE related to matters of Islamic religion and Waqf.

First, the exchange of experience and expertise to promote the concepts of religious moderation, values ​​of tolerance, and increase public awareness in the face of the dangers of extremism.

Second, developing the capacity of imams, preachers, and muftis through sharing best practices.

Third, the exchange of expertise in the field of memorization of Al-Quran, reading, translating, and Sunnah.

Fourth, exchange of experience in the field of waqf management, development and investment.

Fifth, exchange prints, publications, and translations of the Holy Qur’an as well as printings, research results, publications, and magazines.

Sixth, the exchange of expertise in the construction, maintenance and management of the mosque which aims to promote the mosque as a place of worship and safe moderate religious guidance.

Finally, the exchange of delegates and participants at all levels and participation in forums, conferences and the Musabaqah of Al-Quran. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)