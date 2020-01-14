Indonesia-UAE Agree to Enhance Economic Cooperation and Islamic Education

Abu Dhabi, MINA – During the recent visit of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indonesia carried out increased cooperation in the economic and Islamic education fields.

Jokowi on that occasion conveyed that, in addition to economic cooperation, Indonesia wanted to make the UAE as partner in modern, moderate, and tolerant Islamic education.

“This is very important for efforts to prevent extremism and terrorism,” Jokowi said.

The Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed also said Islam is a religion that teaches peace.

“Islam never teaches terrorism. Islam always puts peace,” Mohamed said.

Mohamed also added that Indonesia is a country with the largest Muslim population in the world. “Islam in Indonesia can be an example of a peaceful Islam,” he said.

During the meeting, Jokowi and Mohamed also exchanged 16 cooperation agreements.

The cooperation agreement consists of five intergovernmental agreements in the sector religion, education, agriculture, health, and combating terrorism.

In addition, there are also 11 business agreements including in the sector of energy, oil and gas, petrochemicals, ports, telecommunications, and research with an estimated total investment value of US$ 22.89 billion or around Rp 314.9 trillion.

Jokowi appreciated the significant progress in the cooperative relationship between Indonesia and the UAE.

“The UAE will remain one of the important partners in Indonesia’s economic cooperation, especially in the investment sector,” he said.

On the occasion, President Jokowi also expressed high appreciation to the Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Zayed for their support and assistance in the construction of mosque and Islamic Centers in Solo City and the granting of land and buildings to the Indonesian Embassy in the UAE.

Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed also expressed his appreciation for the visit of Jokowi and the Indonesian delegation. “Welcome to the second home,” Mohamed said. (R/R7/RE1).

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)