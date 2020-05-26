Indonesia to Implement New Normal Life in the Midst of Covid-19 Pandemic (photo special)

Jakarta, MINA – In order to welcome new normal life in the midst of Coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) and .Police (Polri) will hold health protocol discipline in 1,800 points in four Provinces and 25 Regencies/Cities.

The TNI Commander Marshal TNI Hadi Tjahjanto requested the support of all parties and levels of society to work together for the successful implementation of health protocol discipline.

The object of disciplining health protocols is carried out in various sectors such as mass transportation facilities, markets, malls, places of tourism and so on which are located in 1,800 points of object.

The TNI Commander explained that President Joko Widodo has observed several places to be disciplined by health protocols such as the Jakarta Indonesia Hotel Roundabout MRT Station and the Commercial Center in Bekasi, West Java.

Later the TNI, Polri and the regional government will collaborate including coordinating with the Covid-19 Task Force for the Acceleration of Handling in order to implement the implementation of the health protocol.

“With the implementation of the health protocol, it can be carried out according to the plan so that the community can carry out activities while remaining safe from Covid-19,” he hoped.

He explained several steps that would be taken in implementing the health protocol discipline, namely: First, the whole community must always wear a mask. Second, the community in activities must maintain a safe distance. Third id preparing hand washing device or handsanitizer.

In addition, restrictions will be carried out in several places such as malls whose capacity for example a thousand is set to 500 and restaurants whose capacity for example 500 people to 200 people.

The TNI Commander emphasized that its implementation would be closely monitored by security forces from the TNI and Polri. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)