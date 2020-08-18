Indonesia to Implement Military Education for College Students

Select Language

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Ministry of Defense will collaborate with Ministru of Education and Culture to implement military education through the State Defense Program for college students.

Deputy Minister of Defense Sakti Wahyu Trenggono said the program aims to foster a sense of love for the nation and state for the millennial generation.

“Later, in one semester they can participate in military education, the value is included in the SKS taken. This is one that we are discussing with the Ministry of Education and Culture to implement,” he said on Monday.

Furthermore, Trenggono revealed that the State Defense Program is carried out by his party to foster a sense of millennial pride in being Indonesian citizens.

He mentioned that South Korea uses K-Pop as a defense capital in the creative industry to dominate the world. He wanted Indonesia to be able to do the same. The reason is, Indonesian art and culture are abundant.

“Indonesia should be like that because we have a lot of arts and culture,” he continued. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

