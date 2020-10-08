Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Invited to Visit the US

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto admitted that he was invited by the United States Minister of Defense Mark Esper to visit on October 15-19, 2020.

Spokesperson for the Indonesian Defense Minister Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak said the invitation was to continue detailed discussions related to bilateral cooperation in the defense sector.

“In accordance with the principle of free and active politics and not involved in military alliances with any country, but maintaining the same closeness with all countries, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, has been actively conducting defense diplomacy to various countries including the United States,” said Danhil in his official statement to Thursday as quited from Anadolu Agency.

Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto said Dahnil would fulfill the official invitation of the United States Government through the US Defense Minister, Mark Esper.

Previously, news circulated that the United States had granted a visa to Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto after decades of banning the former Kopassus Danjen from entering.

As quoted by Media Politico, Prabowo Subianto is scheduled to visit the United States in October 2020.

Prabowo was previously included in the country’s ‘blacklist’ because he was accused of being involved in cases of human rights violations.

The US Embassy Press Attache in Indonesia, Michael Quinlan, admitted that he could not comment on the news.

“Unfortunately, we cannot comment on individual visa cases,” Quinlan told Anadolu Agency via text message on Thursday. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)