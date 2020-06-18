South China Sea Tension, Indonesia not Involved in the US or China Side

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia insists will not be involved or become part of the United States or China following tensions in the South China Sea.

Indonesian Defense Minister Spokesman Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak said that in accordance with statutory and constitutional rules, Indonesia would not be involved in the conflict.

“What is clear is, we will not be a proxy, any proxy. We have no connection with the defense pact anywhere. With anyone. That’s like that,” Dahnil said in a discussion on Thursday. Thus quoted from Anadolu Agency.

According to Dahnil, if Indonesia became part of a conflicting party, the territory of the homeland would become a battleground in the event of an open war.

“If for example I say, we have a lot of great economic relations with China. There is no problem then it does not make us bound and bind our attitude to join China and or America,” he said.

Nevertheless he said defense diplomacy continues to be carried out by Indonesia.

He explained that Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto continued to follow developments in the South China Sea.

In fact, said Dahnil, Prabowo continued to communicate with regional ministers of defense in the region.

“Last yesterday, with the Australian Minister of Defense, previously the United States Minister of Defense, also the Minister of Defense of China. Last yesterday also with Malaysia’s Defense Minister,” he explained.

“Then in the next few days, he will also talk to many of the defense ministers in order to develop the collective security system. So, what is built is the atmosphere of solidarity that is built that is peace,” he concluded.

Dahnil was worried that the conflict would drag many countries that were part of the allies of the United States and China.

Based on reports in a number of media, conditions in the South China Sea heats up because both sides deployed warships. (T/RE1)

