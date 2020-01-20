Indonesia to Buy Warships from Denmark

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan revealed the government is making efforts to strengthen the maritime sector. One of them is by buying ocean going or cross-ocean vessels to protect Indonesian waters.

One of them, by buying a new warship. Luhut said Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto had agreed to buy a 150-meter vessel from Denmark.

“Pak (Mr) Prabowo, I see that the navy has bought an ocean going ship, will buy it from Denmark. It is indeed a 138 meter ocean going ship that can be 150 meters. So it can sail this frigate in the open sea,” Luhut said while talking with reporters in his office on Friday, as quoted from detik.

Then, he said after the Marine Security Agency (Bakamla) would also buy similar ships. Although not as big as a navy ship, but able to sail on the high seas. Bakamla itself has the duty to patrol the sea.

“We also want Bakamla to have it like that. It is not a frigate but a class of ships so that ships,” Luhut said.

The problem tensions that had risen in the Natuna Sea, Luhut asserted that the issue of government boundaries will not provide negotiations.

“I repeat, we will never negotiate the boundaries of Indonesia. It is not gonna happen anywhere anytime,” Luhut stressed.

He said problem at the border were normal but did not become a reason for hostility. Like a brother and sister relationship, often fighting but not hostile.

“Brother and sister never fought but not hostile. We hold this basic principle,” he said. (T/RE1)

