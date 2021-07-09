Indonesia Imports Oxygen Concentrator from Singapore

Jakarta, MINA – Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) Luhut B. Pandjaitan imported 30 units of oxygen concentrator from Singapore

“So 30 units of oxygen concentrator which are part of the 10,000 units purchased by the Indonesian government today were sent from Singapore by flight, the rest were sent by sea along with cylindrical tubes filled with oxygen,” Luhut said in his press statement, Friday (9/7).

In addition to the oxygen concentrator, Coordinating Minister Luhut explained that the government will also buy 7 units of oxygen generator and 36,000 tons of oxygen for the next 30 days.

“So it’s not only aid/donation, but also medical equipment purchased by the government,” explained Luhut.

Along with the arrival of the 30 oxygens, medical equipment assistance from the Singapore Government for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (with a G to G system) also came in the form of 200 ventilators and 256 40 L empty oxygen cylinders as well as assistance from the Singapore Ministry of Defense for the Ministry of Defense in the form of health protective equipment. namely 756 oxygen cylinders, 600 oxygen concentrators, 220 ventilators and PPE equipment including surgical masks, N95 masks, and complete surgical equipment/PPE.

Besides that, assistance from Australia is also scheduled to be present today, Friday (9/7), with aircraft that will carry 1000 ventilators. Until next week, several international aid arrivals will be scheduled, including 250,000 Sinopharm vaccine, aided by the United Arab Emirates. (R/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)