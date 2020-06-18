Indonesia Capture Illegal Fishing Vessels from Philippines, Malaysia

Sangihe waters, MINA – Indonesia captures two illegal Filipino- fishing vessels in the archipelago waters.

Director General of Maritime and Fisheries Resources Supervision (PSDKP) Tb Haeru Rahayu said the Philippine-flagged ship was named M/Bca SOFIA, with a crew of five people and was stealing fish in Sangihe waters, near Marore Island.

“The Philippine-flagged ship was taken to PSDKP Tahuna Station to undergo a legal process,” Haeru said on Wednesday. Thus quoted from Anadolu Agency AA.

While the illegal Malaysian-flagged ship was named SLFA 5070 and was manned by four neighboring citizens.

The ship, added Haeru, illegally caught fish using traps in the Malacca Strait within Indonesian territory.

This case adds to the length of the line of fishing vessels captured by Indonesia.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries noted that since last October, Indonesia captured 47 illegal foreign fishing vessels.

The details are 20 Vietnamese flagged vessels, 14 Filipinos, 12 Malaysia and one Taiwan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)