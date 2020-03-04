Indonesia Capture Five Foreign Vassels in Natuna Waters

Batam, MINA – Indonesian Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KKP) captured five foreign vessels that stole fish in the North Natuna Sea.

“The arrest was made on March 1, 2020,” said the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, Edhy Prabowo, at a press conference at Batam PSDKP Base, Riau Islands on Wednesday, as quoted from CNNIndonesia.

The five foreign fish vessels are KG 94376 TS, PAF 4837, KG 94654 TS, PAF 4696, and KG 95786 TS. From those ships, officers secured 68 crew members who were Vietnamese citizens.

The perpetrators of illegal fishing will also be further processed at Batam PSDKP Base.

“The success of capturing illegal foreign fishing vessels this time is the results of a structured operation carried out by five fishery control vessels in the North Natuna Sea, namely the Pope KP 01, the Leopard Shark KP 02, the Orca O1 KP, the Orca 02 KP, and the Orca 03 KP. It is also the response of the CTF in carrying out the President’s directives to improve supervision and form a state presence in the North Natuna Sea,” said Edhy.

In addition, continued Edhy, increased supervision by the CTF is also the hope of the Indonesian Parliament to protect the North Natuna Sea. (T/RE1)

