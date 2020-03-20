Indonesia to Bring Medical Equipment of Coronavirus from Shanghai, China

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto has asked Indonesian Army (TNI) Commander in Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto to provide aircraft to take medical equipment in Shanghai, China. Medical devices will be used in Indonesia to tackle coronavirus (Covid-19).

Prabowo’s request was outlined in the Minister of Defense’s Letter addressed directly to the TNI Commander.

“Please, ask the TNI Commander to provide aircraft support in the context of taking medical devices in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China,” said the letter as quoted from CNNIndonesia on Friday, March 20.

In the letter explained several medical devices that want to be taken from China. Among them, disposable masks, N95 masks, protective clothing, goggles, gloves, shoe covers, infrared thermometers, and surgical caps.

Those tools will be used by the Ministry of Defense Medical Team and the TNI to prevent and control the spread of the corona virus.

When confirmed, the Special Staff of the Minister of Defense for Public Communication and Inter-Institutional Relations, Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak said the plane requested by Prabowo was scheduled to depart in the next 1-2 days.

“One or two days (departed),” said Dahnil.

Dahnil explained that the use of TNI aircraft was considered by Prabowo to facilitate the bureaucratic process between the Chinese and Indonesian governments. As such, TNI aircraft were prioritized.

“To make the G to G process easier and faster than using other facilities,” Dahnil said.

So far, there have been 309 people who tested positive for the coronavirus in Indonesia. A total of 25 people died and 15 recovered from the virus. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)