Indonesia Supports Waqf Forest for Environmental Sustainability

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government supports the development of waqf forest innovations in order to preserve the environment.

Director of Zakat and Waqf Empowerment, Ministry of Religion, Muhammad Fuad Nasar said the concept of waqf can be an instrument in supporting environmental sustainability.

This instrument is implemented in the Waqf Forest program.

“Waqf Forest is an innovation in the field of waqf empowerment. This program departs from our concern for the global warming phenomenon in the last few decades, ”said Fuad in his release in Jakarta on Sunday.

From an ecological aspect, Fuad explained, waqf forests play a role in maintaining microclimate stability, conserving biodiversity, conserving water, and preventing natural disasters.

“Because the use of assets in this program is to preserve life and ecology, according to regulations, waqf forests are included in the category of ‘waqf for other public welfare that does not conflict with sharia and statutory regulations’ as regulated in Article 22 of Law Number 41 of 2004 about Waqf, “he explained.

In addition, Fuad said, Article 16 of the Waqf Law also explains that what is meant by “immovable objects” includes plants and other objects related to land.

“In other words, the waqf forest program includes forests and plants on it,” he said.

Fuad explained that the community can also contribute to the waqf forest program.

Currently, he added, there are three waqf forests that have been initiated by the community. “First, the waqf forest in Jantho, Aceh Province, which was built by young nature lovers in 2012.

Then, the Leuweung Sabilulungan Waqf forest which was developed by the Bandung Regency Government in 2013. Finally, the Waqf Forest in Cibunian Village, Pamijahan District, Bogor Regency was developed by the Yassiru Foundation in 2018.

The Ministry of Religion is actively involved in supporting this program.

This support, he said, was proven among others by holding a number of discussions and studies about regulations with the initiator of the Waqf Forest program.

“In the future, program innovation like this can continue to be synergized between the government, Nazhir, Wakif, and related stakeholders,” he said.

Fuad hopes that this program can become a superior program in terms of innovation in empowering waqf, even becoming a brand at the international level.

“This program can be the strength of the nation’s economy if it is simultaneously and synergistically supported by the government and the wider community,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)