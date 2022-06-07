Indonesia Strongly Condemns Unacceptable Derogatory Remarks of Indian Politicians against Prophet Muhammad

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government has condemned the recent unacceptable derogatory remarks of Indian Politicians against Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him, and his family.

Indonesia strongly condemns unacceptable derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad PBUH by two Indian politicians,” the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its Twitter account on Tuesday (June 7).

The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that the message had also been conveyed to the Indian Ambassador to Indonesia in Jakarta

“This message has been conveyed to the Indian Ambassador in Jakarta,” Indonesian Foreign Ministry added.

Two Indian politicians namely, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesman, Nupur Sharma, and BJP Media Operations Head, Delhi Naveen Kumar Jindal, issued comments insulting the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his wife Aisyah.

Sharma hurled insults at the Prophet Muhammad during a televised debate last week. Meanwhile, Jindal is reported to have tweeted a message that also sounded insulting Propeth Muhammad.

Their statement has sparked clashes in Indian states and sparked condemnation and protests from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Pakistan, and Indonesia.

As a result of this statement, the BJP Party took action against Sharma and Jindal. Sharma was suspended from the main party membership, while Jindal was expelled. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)