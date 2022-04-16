Indonesia Strongly Condemns Israeli Attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government strongly condemns the armed violence by Israeli security forces against Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, occupied East Jerusalem on Friday, which resulting in fatalities and injuries.

The Indonesian government in a statement issued by the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday urged an immediate halt to violence against Palestinian civilians.

“This act of violence against civilians cannot be justified and must be stopped immediately, especially at the place of worship of the Al Aqsa Mosque in the holy month of Ramadan,” the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

Israeli troops brutally attacked Palestinian worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Al-Quds (East Jerusalem) on Friday after Fajr Prayers.

More than 150 Palestinians were injured in the attack and hundreds more were arrested. Palestinian resistance groups have condemned the horrific attack and hold the Israeli regime responsible for its possible consequences.

The attack occurred randomly when Israeli troops opened fire on Palestinian civilian Muslim worshipers in all directions, as they entered the walled holy compound without regard for the parents and children who were there.

Worshipers who live-streamed the attack on Instagram showed people trapped inside the mosque, and said Israeli forces were trying to force worshipers out of the premises. Buildings inside the compound had been damaged in the attack, according to eyewitness accounts.

The attack came as Palestinian Muslims prepare to attend the second Friday prayer of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque, as tens of thousands of people are expected to be there.

Israel limits the number of Muslim worshipers from the West Bank trying to reach Al-Aqsa Mosque by restricting entry to Jerusalem to women of all ages and men over 50 years old. Most of the worshipers came from occupied East Jerusalem and Arab cities inside the Israeli-occupied territories.

The attacks also coincided with the Jewish holiday of Passover, which will begin Friday and last until April 23, during which extremist Israeli settlers have vowed to attack Al-Aqsa Mosque and slaughter animals within its grounds as a religious sacrifice.

Last year, several violent attacks by Israeli forces inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque sparked widespread demonstrations in the occupied West Bank and Palestinian communities inside Israel, leading to an 11-day war between Israel and armed groups in Gaza. (T/RE1)

