Indonesia, South Sudan Officially Open Diplomatic Relations

New York, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Sudan Honorable Deng Dau Deng Malek signed the Joint Communique on the Opening of Diplomatic Relations between the two countries.

“The signing of the Communique opens a new chapter for Indonesia and South Sudan, to build concrete cooperation that benefits the two countries, including economic cooperation,” said Retno after the signing ceremony which was held on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York, United States on Tuesday.

After the signing of the opening of diplomatic relations, the two sides immediately discussed concrete cooperation in infrastructure and oil.

In this regard, a cooperation contract has also been signed between PT. Waskita Karya with the Ministry of South Sudan in the infrastructure sector. Later, cooperation in the oil sector will also be explored.

Indonesia recognized the independence of South Sudan in 2011. The Indonesian Ambassador in Khartoum attends the declaration of independence of South Sudan in Juba on July 9, 2011.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the two countries will follow up the Joint Communique with the process of appointing ambassadors and opening embassies in both countries. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)