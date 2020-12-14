Indonesia Denies to Establish Diplomatic Relation with Israel

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs denies the news that Indonesia will establish diplomatic relations with Israel.

“Two things can be conveyed here, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has never had any contact with Israel,” said Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah to MINA on Monday.

He emphasized that in carrying out foreign policy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs towards Palestine is consistent with the mandate of the constitution.

Regarding the mandate of the constitution, former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs AM Fachir said that in the preamble to the 1945 Constitution, it was stated that world peace is Indonesia’s duty even before independence.

“Therefore, until now we are trying for Palestinian independence,” he explained to the media.

Earlier, a diplomatic source reported to The Jerusalem Post on Sunday said there are two countries that may be on the next list in establishing diplomatic relations with Israel in the coming weeks.

The source identified Oman and Indonesia as two countries whose talks have progressed and with whom normalization could be announced before United States President Donald Trump leaves office on January 20, 2021.

Several countries have established diplomatic relations with Israel such as the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, Morocco, and most recently Bhutan.

The establishment of diplomatic relations will create many spaces for cooperation between the two countries in the fields of water management, technology, increasing human resource capacity, agricultural science and technology, and other fields for mutual benefit. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)