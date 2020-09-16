Indonesia-Colombia Commemorate 40 Years of Diplomatic Relationn

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia and Colombia commemorate 40 years of diplomatic relations this year.

It is a momentum for the two countries to advance bilateral relations, especially with the projection that the two countries will become economic powers, not only in the region, but also in the world in 2030.

Through an international webinar entitled “Taking Indonesia and Colombia Relations to the Next Level: Striving for Economic Potentials and Dynamic Relationship” on Tuesday, Indonesia and Colombia agreed to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

“This commitment was realized through the signing of two agreements between the Indonesian Foreign Minister and the Colombian Foreign Minister, namely the Visa Free Agreement for Ordinary Passport Holders and a Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultation on August 5, 2020. Besides that it was also agreed to increase other cooperation in the fields of health, trade and investment. “Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia Mahendra Siregar said in his remarks.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Policy Research and Development Agency, Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Siswo Pramono and the Director General for America and Europe, Ngurah Swajaya in their key remarks expressed the importance of innovative and creative strategies in improving trade relations between the two countries in the future.

“One of the strategies to improve trade relations between the two countries is through bilateral preferential trade agreements. Currently, the two countries are conducting a joint feasibility study regarding the preferential trade agreement in the future, “explained Ngurah Swajaya.

The webinar panel discussion discussed the potential for increased economic cooperation and projected bilateral relations between the two countries.

The speakers generally identified the importance of efforts to encourage a people-to-people connection, especially between businessmen of the two countries; increased cooperation in the health sector; education; e-commerce; trade and investment.

There is an urgency to find innovative solutions, especially to overcome various challenges such as distance, connectivity and the lack of mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries.

Future cooperation needs to consider the impact of COVID-19, including finding a format for business models and interactions that are adapted to the new life order.

The webinar was attended by more than 300 participants. On this occasion, one of the important achievements in 2020 was also conveyed, namely the MoU between the Veterans National Development University of East Java and Universidad Externado de Colombia. (L / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)