Colombia Bans Coal Exports to Israel

Colombian President Gustavo Petro (photo: Presidencia Colombia)
Bogota, MINA – Colombian President Gustavo Petro signed a presidential decree today banning coal exports to Israel, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Colombian president said that the ban on coal exports aims to put pressure on the Netanyahu government to end the war on Gaza.

Last June, the Colombian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism called for restrictions on coal sales to Israel.

Last May, the Colombian President announced the severing of diplomatic relations between his country and Israel, describing Netanyahu’s government as genocidal. (T/RE1/P2)

