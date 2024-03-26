Select Language

Colombian President: Break Relations with Israel if It Does’nt Comply with Cease-fire

Colombian President, Gustavo Petro, speaks as United Nations Security Council visits Bogota, Colombia on February 8, 2024. [Juancho Torres - Anadolu Agency] Colombian President, Gustavo Petro, speaks as United Nations Security Council visits Bogota, Colombia on February 8, 2024. (Photo: Juancho Torres/Anadolu Agency)

New York, MINA – The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, has called on the international community to break diplomatic relations with Israel if it fails to comply with the cease-fire resolution on Gaza that was adopted on Monday by the UN Security Council.

“Finally, a ceasefire resolution in Gaza comes out of the United Nations Council unanimously,” Petro published on his X account as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

“I invite the nations of the world to sever diplomatic relations if Israel breaks the ceasefire,” he added.

The UN security council passed a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which ends in two weeks. It also demands that Hamas free all captives seized on Oct. 7 when it led attacks on Israel.

It is the first time the Council has called for a cease-fire since the war began after the US decided not to veto the measure, which has meant a change in its previous position. Although the White House said that its abstention does not represent a shift in policy, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called it a departure from prior US stance.

In a statement, the Israeli government said his country decided to cancel a meeting between an Israeli delegation and US officials in Washington that was scheduled for this week. Israel accuses the US of undermining hostage release attempts.

It is not the first statement by Petro that is against the Israeli government for its attacks on Gaza that have already left more than 32,000 people dead since the attacks started on Oct. 7.

Petro has repeatedly accused Netanyahu’s government of being genocidal and has compared it to the Nazi regime. He also decided to suspend the purchase of weapons from Colombia to that country. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

